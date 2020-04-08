Tribute to former Tipperary hurler Tom Larkin who has passed away

The community of Kilsheelan’s heartfelt sympathy goes to the family and friends of former Tipperary hurler Tom Larkin, who was called to his eternal reward last Sunday, April 5.

Tom was a true gentleman with a friendly word for everyone. He loved horses but it was on the GAA fields over a twenty year period that he created history.

He held the honour of being the first Kilsheelan/Kilcash man to win an All-Ireland senior hurling medal in 1958.

The homecoming was a night to remember with great pride and joy in the parish with bands playing and crowds who really appreciated his achievements.

Fifty years later many stories and memories of Tom's deeds on the playing field were recalled at a special presentation ceremony him in Robinson's Bar.

Some of the younger generation got to celebrate and no doubt were inspired by his unique record while it was a night of nostalgia for older people.

Tom played a big part in the success of the Junior Hurling South title winning team in 1964; Intermediate Hurling title winning team in 1967 and the County Senior Football title victories of 1968 and 1972.

The community extends sympathy to his sons Eugene and Eric, brother Liam, daughters-in-law Gabrielle and Orla, grandchildren Jennifer, Ronan, Jack and Malaidh, brother Liam, sister-in-law Mary, the extended Larkin families, his many friends and neighbours at this very sad time. Tom was predeceased by his beloved wife Joan. His funeral Mass was celebrated at Gambonsfield Church, Kilsheelan yesterday (Tuesday). It was a private family funeral in accordance with Government advice regarding public gatherings during the Covid-19 crisis. Burial took place after the ceremony in the adjoining cemetery.

Tom is in the community’s thoughts and prayers and we can share stories and happy memories when people gather again as life returns to normal. Rest in peace Tom.