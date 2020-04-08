Tipperary TD calls for the Covid-19 Unemployment Payment to be extended to people over age of 66

Tipperary Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill has called on the Minister for Employment Affairs & Social Protection to extend the COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment to people over the age of 66.

Deputy Cahill said the COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment is only applicable to people aged between 18 and 66 but he has been contacted by numerous people over the age of 66 who were working but have lost their jobs as a result of this pandemic.

"The fact that these workers have been excluded from receiving this payment is deeply unfair and has left many older people in a financially perilous situation.

“While I recognise that these people are eligible to be included in the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme, I don’t think there is any justification for excluding older people from the other main income support that has been established in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“I am therefore asking the Minister for Employment Affairs and Social Protection to consider extending the COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment to people over the age of 66.

“I hope Minister Doherty will urgently review the eligibility criteria for this income support and ensure that older workers are protected during this crisis”, concluded Deputy Cahill.