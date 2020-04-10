Gardai seize €2,200 in fake "movie money", offensive weapons and drugs in search of Clonmel house

Gardaí seized €2,200 in fake "movie money", offensive weapons and a small quantity of suspected drugs in Clonmel yesterday (Tuesday).

Shortly after 5pm, Gardaí from the Clonmel District Drugs Units executed a search warrant at a house in Gortmalogue, Clonmel. During the course of the search Gardaí seized €2,200 in "movie money", pepper spray, a retractable baton and two knuckle dusters. A small amount of suspected cocaine and tablets were also seized. The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.



A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and brought to Clonmel Garda Station. He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been released. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.



Speaking at Clonmel Garda Station today, Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Tom O'Dwyer said ""We have noticed this "movie money” or "prop money” that bears a strong resemblance to genuine Euro notes in circulation in Clonmel recently. They do not contain the security features so we would advise businesses and members of the public who deal in cash to be aware and to take appropriate precautionary measures.



"The use of fraudulent currency when trying to purchase goods or services is an offence under the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act 2001 and carries a potential prison sentence of 10 years.”