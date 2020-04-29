Walking to help residents of St.Theresa's Hospital in Clogheen

The Rhododendron Walking Festival in association with Siul Eile are doing a 24 hour walk, starting Sunday 3rd May 6am, to raise funds for an outdoor garden and patio area so patients of St. Theresa's Hospital in Clogheen can enjoy outdoor space which is so important to their health.

The hospital provides rehabilitation and respite for the elderly who are most at risk during the COVID-19 pandemic. Getting enough natural light is particularly important for older people while they are cocooning.

All donations are welcome and will go directly to enhancing the outdoor garden for St. Theresa’s Hospital.

All participants will do a minimum of 30 minutes walking staying within their 2km radius boundary and practise social distancing,

Here is a link to the campaign with some further information: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ outdoor-garden-for-sttheresa- hospital

