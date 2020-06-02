Gardai seize €8000 worth of cannabis plants growing in Co. Tipperary town

Gardaí seized €8,000 of suspected cannabis plants growing in a polytunnel in Carrick-on-Suir yesterday Monday.

Shortly before 7pm detectives and uniformed gardaí from Carrick-on-Suir, assisted by the Clonmel Garda District Drugs Unit, executed a search warrant at an address on Ballyrichard Road, Carrick on Suir.

During the course of the search, gardaí found a polytunnel at the rear of the property which contained €8,000 of suspected cannabis plants. The plants were seized by gardaí along with a number of extractor fans. The plants will now be sent for analysis.

A hydraulic press and other paraphernalia associated with drug supply was also located on the property and seized.

No arrests have been made but investigating gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.