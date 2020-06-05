Revealed: Almost 40 people in emergency accommodation across Tipperary in April

There were 38 people in emergency accommodation across Tipperary in April, new figures have revealed.

This is an increase of 22% based on the March figure for Tipperary when there were 31 people availing of emergency accommodation but it is a drop from a high in February of 39 cases.

The Department of Housing's report for April shows that nationally, there were 572 fewer people in emergency accommodation compared to March.

The total number of homeless individuals, including dependants is 9,335 across the country.

There were 290 fewer adults, 282 fewer dependants and 179 fewer families in emergency accommodation in April.

Minister for Housing, Eoghan Murphy, said: "The figures for April show significantly fewer families and individuals in emergency accommodation in April than the previous month and fewer than at any point in the last two years.

"The reduction in the homeless numbers has been achieved due to a significant number of households moving from emergency accommodation to tenancies.

"Individuals and families accommodated in short-term accommodation secured in recent weeks, as part of the response to Covid-19, continue to be included in the homeless figures.

"There is also a huge effort ongoing to keep all those in emergency accommodation safe and we continue to work with the HSE and all those providing services at this difficult time."

The lead local authorities for homelessness in each region provide monthly reports on homelessness which identify the number of people utilising State-funded emergency accommodation on a regional and county basis.