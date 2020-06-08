Garda appeal for witnesses in relation to fire at Clonmel house

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to a fire at a vacant house in Clonmel at the weekend.

Gardaí and emergency services received a report of a fire at a vacant house in Carrigeen, Clonmel shortly after midnight on Saturday (June 6)



Upon the arrival of emergency service, locals had managed to extinguish the fire. The scene was preserved and the local scenes of crime unit carried out a full technical examination. Gardaí believe the fire was started intentionally and are appealing for witnesses.



Anyone who was in the area of Carrigeen housing estate in Clonmel, particularly road users with camera footage, between 11.30pm on Friday and 12.30am on Saturday is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052-6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.