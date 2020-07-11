Man dies following crash in Tipperary as other driver fails to remain at the scene

A man was fatally injured following a road traffic collision in Tipperary this afternoon.

Gardaí in Nenagh are investigating a fatal road traffic collision involving two cars that occurred at approximately 12:50pm on Saturday, July 11, 2020 on the N7 at Ballyhiskey, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, County Tipperary.

The driver of one of the cars, a man in his 60's, was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where he was later pronounced dead.

The front seat passenger and only other occupant of this vehicle, a woman in her 60's, was also taken to University Hospital Limerick, where her injuries are reported to be non-life threatening.

The driver of the other car involved failed to remain at the scene.

Forensic Collision Investigators are currently at the scene and the road is closed.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí at Nenagh are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling on the N7 roadway between Nenagh and Birdhill between 12:30pm and 1:15pm, to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 31333, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.