Gardaí stop van on major motorway to check tax but discover €800,000 worth of drugs
The seized drugs
Gardaí have seized approximately €800,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb and arrested a man during an operation on the M9 motorway.
While conducting a routine traffic checkpoint on Thursday evening, gardaí stopped a van travelling southbound on the M9 at approximately 5.40pm.
During a search of the vehicle, gardaí recovered a large quantity of cannabis herb (pending analysis) in vacuum packaging.
The estimated street value of this seizure is €800,000.
Officers later put the massive haul on display on Thursday night.
The driver of the van, a man aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene.
He was taken to Carlow Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
Gardaí said that investigations are ongoing.
