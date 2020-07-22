Tipperary has joint highest number of caravan thefts since beginning of last year

Five caravans or campervans have been stolen in Tipperary since the beginning of 2019, which, along with Meath, is the joint highest of any county.

A total of 43 caravans and campervans have been stolen throughout the country between January 1 2019 and July 10 this year.

The value of some of the caravans and campervans stolen ranges from €1,000 to €30,000.

As part of the Garda Park Smart appeal, Gardaí are appealing to caravan and campervan owners to take extra security measures following a cluster of recent thefts. This comes as a result of 13 caravans being stolen since March.

Crime Prevention Officer Sergeant Ber Leetch says "With staycations expected to rise this year, and more people using caravans and campervans, there is a need to be extra vigilant with their security.

“As a campervan owner myself, I always make sure we have the hitch lock on when we are parked up for the evening or when it’s not in use. We have also invested in a tracking device. They can be purchased for around €150, so if our campervan was ever stolen there is a better chance of getting it back.

"A caravan or campervan can be a very expensive, and the items you have inside them could be irreplaceable if they hold a sentimental value.

“I would recommend that you keep valuables out of sight and make sure everything is locked when you go out. Criminals are opportunistic so while you may think that it’s fine while you pop out for half an hour, you never know. Don’t give them the opportunity by not securing it.

“Please make sure you park smart and lock up your caravan or campervan no matter where you are. If something is stolen from you, not matter what it is, call the Gardaí immediately.”