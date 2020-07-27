WARNING: Uncle Ben's rice product recalled due to possible presence of glass in some batches

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has issued a warning regarding certain batches of the popular Uncle Ben's brand rice products.

Uncle Ben’s is recalling batches of its Uncle Ben’s Brown Basmati in ready-to-heat microwavable pouches, due to the possible presence of glass.

The recall is in place for the 250g pouches of Uncle Ben's Brown Basmati Rice with the best before dates listed below:

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches.