Tipperary man appointed chairman of Co-op organisation's dairy committee

The Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) dairy committee has elected John O’Gorman as its new chairman.

John O’Gorman is a dairy farmer from Clogheen, Co Tipperary and is chairman of Dairygold Co-operative Society Ltd. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Business Management and a Diploma in Corporate Direction, Food Business from UCC.

Mr O’ Gorman is a member of the ICOS Dairy Committee and Board since 2018. He replaces Peter Fleming in the position, following Mr. Fleming’s retirement from the Board of Ornua Co-operative Ltd. and also from the ICOS Board.

The ICOS Dairy Committee is comprised of 15 representatives from Ireland’s milk processing and purchasing co-operatives. It is responsible for the formulation of policy positions affecting the Irish dairy industry.

ICOS currently represents 130 co-operative enterprises in Ireland, with over 150,000 individual members, a combined turnover of €14 billion and employing more than 12,000 people.

Speaking after his election as chairman of the dairy committee, John O’Gorman said “I’m honoured to have been elected chairman of the ICOS Dairy Committee at this pivotal time for the Irish dairy sector. We are in unprecedented times due to Covid-19, environmental sustainability challenges and with Brexit uncertainty firmly back on the agenda.

“The requirement to produce safe, nutritious food with minimal environmental implications is one of the most pressing challenges facing the dairy sector with the publication in recent weeks of the new Programme for Government at National Level and the Farm to Fork Strategy at EU level.

“I am confident the dairy sector can rise to these challenges through the continued adoption of good, efficient farming practices, alongside our carbon efficient grass-based model of production, which is the cornerstone of the Irish dairy sector.

“Income volatility affecting primary producers and the implementation of the EU’s Veterinary Medicines Regulation are also important issues of concern to our members.”

For more Tipperary news read Gardaí investigate dog theft from Mullinahone house