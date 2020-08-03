BREAKING: Tipperary GAA club shut down because of suspected Covid-19 case

Clerihan GAA club near Clonmel has been shut down because of a suspected Covid-19 case within its ranks.

It's understood that a player who lined out for the club in a south Tipperary junior football match at the weekend subsequently displayed symptoms of the illness, and has been in contact with the out of hours doctor service Caredoc.

Clerihan played Ardfinnan in the first round of the Clonmel Oil south Tipperary junior A football championship in Ballylooby on Saturday evening.

"We have followed all the protocols and shut the club down pending the outcome of the player's test", said the Clerihan club's juvenile secretary Brian Mordaunt.

"Training and all other activities have ceased and the gates to the training pitch and main pitch have been closed.

"Players, coaches, mentors and parents have been informed and the south and county GAA boards have also been notified", he added.

The club, which fields teams in hurling and football, has more than 200 members.

For more Tipperary news read Pedestrian injured in hit and run in Clonmel