URGENT APPEAL: Tipperary lotto player has one week to claim whopping prize

The National Lottery has urgently called on players in County Tipperary to check their tickets as a €70,725 prize from February 8 still remains unclaimed.

The winning quick pick ticket was purchased on the day of the draw at the Applegreen Service Station on the Dungarvan Road in Clonmel and they were one of two winners of the shared Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize of €141,450.

The winning numbers for the draw were 14, 20, 24, 38, 41, 45 and the Bonus was 03.

The winning ticket holder has until August 10 to claim the prize.