BEWARE: Major supermarket chain recalls two chicken products over salmonella

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a product recall for batches of two chicken products from Iceland due to the presence of Salmonella.

Iceland is recalling batches of its 'Chip Shop Curry 4 Chicken Breast Toppers' and its Southern Fried Chicken Popsters', due to the presence of Salmonella.

Products

Country Of Origin: Poland

Iceland Chip Shop Curry 4 Chicken Breast Toppers; pack size: 400g; best before dates: 27/02/2021, 17/03/2021 and 08/04/2021.

Iceland Southern Fried Chicken Popsters; pack size: 220g; best before date: 04/04/2021.

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batches.