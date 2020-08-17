BREAKING NEWS: Employee at Tipperary factory tests positive for Covid-19

An employee at ABP Cahir, Tipperary has tested positive for Covid-19. 

On Friday, ABP Cahir was notified of a positive Covid-19 test of one of its employees, after being referred for testing as a result of the company’s factory entrance employee assessment procedures.

“In line with HSE and company protocols, all close contacts of the worker are self-isolating and are now undergoing testing. ABP Cahir will continue to take guidance and direction from both the HSE and the HSA in relation to the case," a statement reads. 

"Since the advent of Covid-19 ABP Cahir has introduced a variety of industry-leading protection measures for colleagues as part of a companywide initiative that began on 16th March. Some of the measures include:

  • Temperature and wellbeing checks at factory entrance for all colleagues.
  • Additional sanitisation stations across the site.
  • The increase in floor capacity of canteen areas.
  • The introduction of Perspex partitions between workstations where appropriate.
  • Additional PPE for colleagues.
  • Reduced staff presence through staggered work breaks and shift start/end times.
  • Appointment of site Covid-19 marshals to help everyone to manage and understand the new processes.
  • Multilingual signage and briefing packs.
  • Detailed procedures for managing incidents of employees becoming unwell in the workplace and investigating clusters of any potentially linked illnesses.
  • Space control measures in changing rooms.
  • Stopping all non-essential visitors to the site.
  • Dedicated toilet facilities for contractors visiting the site."