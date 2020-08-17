BREAKING NEWS: Employee at Tipperary factory tests positive for Covid-19

An employee at ABP Cahir, Tipperary has tested positive for Covid-19.

On Friday, ABP Cahir was notified of a positive Covid-19 test of one of its employees, after being referred for testing as a result of the company’s factory entrance employee assessment procedures.

“In line with HSE and company protocols, all close contacts of the worker are self-isolating and are now undergoing testing. ABP Cahir will continue to take guidance and direction from both the HSE and the HSA in relation to the case," a statement reads.

"Since the advent of Covid-19 ABP Cahir has introduced a variety of industry-leading protection measures for colleagues as part of a companywide initiative that began on 16th March. Some of the measures include: