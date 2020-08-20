Cappawhite club withdraws from Tipperary ladies football senior championship
The ladies Gaelic football season is beginning to gather momentum in Tipperary
Another eventful week in Tipperary ladies football gave rise to some interesting results around the county, with the season heating up nicely now.
One of the main talking points of the week is the decision of Cappawhite to withdraw from this year’s senior championship.
Elsewhere Golden Kilfeacle Ladies Football Club have contacted the County Board in relation to the Covid-19 outbreak in Golden parish.
In the statement to all clubs the County Board pointed out (1) there are no confirmed cases in the Golden/Kilfeacle GAA family; (2) there has been no contact from public health officials regarding the Golden/Kilfeacle GAA family; (3) all guidelines as set out by the Return To Play protocols have been adhered to by Golden/Kilfeacle LGFA; (4) the Return to Play guidelines advise that activity continues as normal until a confirmed case is identified within the GAA family; (5) Golden/Kilfeacle LGFA have also generously stated that they are willing to forfeit home venue and play away or at a neutral venue.
(6) if a team still does not feel comfortable with playing due to this Covid outbreak then the game can be brought to the attention of the executive at their next meeting for a decision.
SPONSORSHIP
Tipperary LGFA thanks all its sponsors for their very generous sponsorship of the championships this year.
The sponsors are as Fairy Godmother Weddings (Peil na Cailini U12), Cillbawan Agri Limited (U14 Championship), Specsavers (U16 Championship) and Camida have come on board to sponsor all the Adult championships for Junior C, Junior B, Junior A, Intermediate and Senior grades.
FIXTURES
Saturday August 22
Camida Junior A Championship
Mullinahone V Ardfinnan in Mullinahone at 7pm.
Specsavers U16A Championship
Templemore V Boherlahan Dualla in Templemore School Pitch at 2pm
Sunday August 23
Camida Junior A Championship
Moycarkey Borris V St. Patricks in Ballyneale at 6.30pm
Camida Junior C Championship
Group 1
Golden Kilfeacle V Rockvale Rovers in Golden at 6.30pm
Specsavers U16 Championship
U16A
Moycarkey Borris V Fethard in Moycarkey Borris at 7pm
U16 B Group 1
Arravale Rovers v Ardfinnan in Arravale Rovers at 7pm
Cahir V Sliabh na mBan in Cahir main pitch at 7pm
U16 B Group 2
Moyne Templetouhy V Moyle Rovers in Moyne Templetouhy at 7pm
U16 C Group 1
Holycross Ballycahill V Brian Borus in Holycross at 7pm
Silvermines V Slieve Felim Rapparees in Dolla at 7pm
U16 C Group 2
Clonmel Commercials V Lattin Cullen/Emly in Clonmel Sports Field at 6.30pm
Clerihan V Thurles Sarsfields in Clerihan at 7pm
U16 D Group 1
Fethard (2) V Templemore (2) in Fethard at 7pm
Rockvale Rovers V Gortnahoe Glengoole in Newport at 7pm
U16 D Group 2
Golden Kilfeacle V Cappawhite in Golden at 12 noon
Cillbawn Agri Limited U14 Championship
U14 D Group 1
Clonmel Commercials (2) V Rockvale Rovers (2) in Technical School Field at 4.45pm
Slieve Felim Rapparees V Golden Kilfeacle in Kilcommon at 6.30pm
Fairy Godmother Weddings Peil na Cailini (U12)
Group 2
Cappawhite V Ballina in Cappawhite at 7pm
Slieve Felim Rapparee V Silvermines in Upperchurch at 7pm
Group 3
Moyle Rovers (2) V Clerihan in Moyle Rovers at 7pm
St. Patricks V Clonmel Commercials (2) in Ballyneale at 7pm
Group 4
Moyle Rovers V Fethard in Moyle Rovers at 7pm
Group 5
Holycross Ballycahill V Rockwell Rovers in Holycross at 7pm
Moyne Templetouhy V Templemore in Moyne Templetouhy at 7pm
Group 7
Galtee Rovers V Lattin Cullen/Emly in Bansha at 1pm
Aherlow V Arravale Rovers in Lisvernane at 7pm
RESULTS
Camida Senior Championship
Group 1
Clonmel Commerciala 2-9 Brian Borus 1-11
Fethard 0-11 Templemore 0-11
Camida Junior A Championship
Ardfinnan 2-13 Moyne Templetouhy 2-13
Lattin Cullen/Emly 3-6 Mullinahone 4-13
Camida Junior B Championship
Gortnaoe 1-8 Sliabh na mBan 4-10
Camida Junior C Championship
Group 1
Moyle Rovers 8-10 Clerihan 1-6
Group 2
Arravale Rovers 5-13 Cahir (2) 1-10
Cill Bawn Argi Limited U14 Championship
U14 A
Group 1
Galtee Rovers 4-10 Ardfinnan 4-11
Thurles Sarsfields 4-5 Moyle Rovers 4-12
Group 2
Clonmel Commercials 1-4 Moycarkey Borris 7-9
Sliabh na mBan 0-1 Fethard 8-18
U14 B
Templemore 10-6 Ballyporeen 8-9
Moyne Templetouhy 6-4 Holycross Ballycahill 7-17
U14 C
Group 1
Lattin Cullen/Emly 4-8 Boherlahan Dualla 4-5
Silvermines V Clerihan
U14 C
Group 2
Mullinahone 3-6 Aherlow 3-3
U14 D
Group 1
Rockvale Rovers (2) 0-2 Moycarkey Borris (2) 9-16
