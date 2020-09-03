Tipperary pub announces it will reopen next week

Moran's bar in Parnell Street, Clonmel has announced it will reopen on Thursday September 10.

It says that the decision has been taken after being closed for six months and "with no sign of a plan from Government".

The pub says it will be operating strictly in line with public health measures, i.e. social distancing, table service, contact tracing, hand sanitisers, purchase of €9 meal and time restrictions.

"All staff will be wearing visors/masks and as safe an environment as possible will be ensured at all times".

Moran's says that initially the pub will use a booking system and trade behind closed doors.

The bar will be open from Thursday to Sunday, from 5-11pm, with a maximum of six people per table.

