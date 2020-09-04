Tipperary company Infosys gives boost to local economy

Clonmel company Infosys (formerly Eishtec) has given a much-needed boost to the local economy by presenting vouchers to some of its staff to spend in five local businesses.

“This week we were kindly handed a budget from our client to purchase a small thank you gift for some of our amazing staff”, says Shane Foley, senior operations manager at Infosys.

“My first thought was to purchase vouchers online, and one member of staff suggested that we support local.

“We spent over €2,500 in five local businesses this week – No Filter Coffee, Laurel Beauty Salon Irishtown, The Junction Cafe, The Gourmet Butchers and Chrissies”, says Shane.

