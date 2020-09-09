Man charged with possessing drugs in Cashel is granted bail on condition he abide by curfew

A 39 year-old man charged with possessing drugs in Cashel for the purpose of selling or supplying it to others, has been granted bail partly on condition he abide by a night time curfew.

He appeared before a special sitting of Cashel District Court last Saturday charged with the drugs possession offence he is alleged to have committed at a residential property in Cashel last Friday, September 4.

The man was granted bail on condition he surrender his passport, sign on daily at Cashel Garda Station and abide by a night time curfew. The case was adjourned to Cashel District Court sitting of November 26.