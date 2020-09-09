WARNING: Do not eat this popular chicken product sold at Tipperary Lidl stores

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland has issued a recall notice for a popular chicken due to the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

Faughan Foods is recalling the Glensallagh Family Pack Roast Chicken Breast Pieces 240g product (Batch Code: P3527) with the use by date of September 13, 2020.

The implicated batch was sold in Lidl stores, where point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed. Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batch.

Symptoms of Listeria monocytogenes infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications. Some people are more vulnerable to Listeria monocytogenes infections, including pregnant women, babies and people with weakened immune systems such as the elderly.

The incubation period (time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing) is on average three weeks but can range between three and 70 days.