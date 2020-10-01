Heaven in a Jar: White Chocolate Nutella is an actual thing and here's the recipe

The internet was up in arms with lust as foodies around the world got excited when an Aussie food blogger shared a photo of a jar of white chocolate Nutella recently.

Bruce Super Convenience shared the image to Instagram and set-off a chain reaction of people desperately wondering where they could get their hands on a jar.

Sadly, it's not a real product that you can tip out to the shops and buy. It may look like an official Nutella product, but alas, it's actually a homemade version in a very real looking mocked-up jar.

I know, I know - the ultimate tease.

But fear not, The Snack Controller, who sent the jar to Bruce Super Convenience that sparked all this furore, has shared German Instagram user Vera Patarcic's recipe for the heavenly snack.

Without further ado, here you go:

Ingredients

200g white chocolate, preferably two blocks of Milky Bar

One bag of white chocolate Kinder Schoko-bons

Hazelnut butter

Hazelnut syrup

Sunflower oil

Method

Crush and melt your Milky Bars and Schoko-bons

Mix in hazelnut oil

Add a scoop of hazelnut butter

Stir in a dash of hazelnut syrup

Finish with sunflower oil

The full instructions are included in the above Instagram post, but that's basically it. How easy is that??