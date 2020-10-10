Tipperary extends helping hand to the needy in the Lebanon

The Rotary club of Clonmel and IUNVA (Irish United Nations Veterans Association) have come together to send basic school equipment and medical aid to the Irish army and Rotary in the Lebanon, where it will be distributed to the needy as part of a UNIFIL (United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon) project.

The initiative started last Monday and will continue for three weeks from 2pm to 5pm each Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

IUNVA have made their café at the railway/bus station station in Clonmel available to the public to donate the following medical basic aid items – PPE, facemasks, gloves, hand sanitiser, bandages, plasters and basic first aid kits; and school basic literacy aid – textbooks, copybooks, stationery, educational toys, sports kits and equipment and serviceable IT equipment.

The literacy aid will be sent to the south Lebanon area, where the Irish army has long been involved in school projects with the locals.

The medical aid will be donated to the people of Beirut, where a devastating explosion in August left 350,000 people homeless overnight.

“Clonmel has a long and distinguished history with the Defence Forces and we are appealing to all of you to give generously and donate these items at the railway IUNVA café over the next three weeks,” said a Rotary spokesperson.

Above: Present at the launch of Rotary Clonmel’s collection at the IUNVA (Irish United Nations Veterans Association) café at the town’s railway and bus station for the needy in the Lebanon were, front, from left, District Mayor Siobhán Ambrose; Sean Cosgrave, IUNVA; Lesley Connolly, president, Clonmel Rotary Club. Back, John O’Sullivan, Rotary; Bobby Cantwell, IUNVA; Cllr Richie Molloy; Ned Lonergan, IUNVA and Seamus Cagney, IUNVA - Picture: John Kelly

If you cannot get to the café personally please phone or text John at 086-2336479 and Rotary members will endeavour to collect items from your home or premises.

The Irish Battalion will bring the equipment to the Lebanon in early November, so people are requested to please drop in their offerings as soon as possible.

The blast that devastated large parts of Beirut port on August 4 was one of the biggest non-nuclear explosions in history, experts have stated.

A team at Sheffield University in England said it was around one-twentieth of the size of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, in 1945.

The blast led to some 190 deaths, as well as more than 6,000 injuries.

