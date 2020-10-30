Shop local to keep shop doors open in Clonmel and Tipperary, says mayor

Mayor of Clonmel Siobhán Ambrose has “implored” people to shop local for the next number of weeks.

Speaking at a meeting of the Borough District, she said they were all very conscious and aware of the difficulties that had been posed for businesses, now that the country had moved to Level 5 of the Plan for Living with Covid-19.

Cllr Ambrose said there was “a huge array of shops,” 99% of which had social media platforms, in Clonmel.

She said some of the shops, including restaurants, were doing click and collect.

It was very important that people enquire as to whether they could buy goods locally before they went to Amazon, or bought online from companies outside the country and county.

“Shop local keeps jobs local and keeps shop doors open,” the Mayor stated, adding that “brighter days are coming”.

