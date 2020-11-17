Man dies in fatal road accident near Tipperary/Kilkenny border

A man has died following a single-vehicle road accident on the main N76 road near the Tipperary/Kilkenny border this morning.

The fatal accident happened on the Clonmel to Kilkenny Road near Killamery shortly after 11am.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of the accident and the N76 road has been closed between Poulacapple and Killamery to allow for a forensic examination to be carried out.

Gardaí investigating the accident are appealing for witnesses to contact Kilkenny Garda Station at (056) 7775000.