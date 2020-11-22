Tall trees affecting light in Tipperary homes

There was disquiet among residents of some housing estates that tall trees reduced the amount of light coming into their homes, Clonmel Mayor Siobhan Ambrose has stated.

She also told a meeting of Clonmel Borough District that it cost a lot of money to prune these trees.

Cllr Ambrose said that in areas including Western Park, Honeyview and Old Bridge an enormous amount had been spent on trees. At the time a huge amount of thought wasn’t given to the type of trees being planted.

Even though they all loved trees, she requested that the head of the gardening section in Clonmel Borough District would be consulted on tree planting and landscape plans for any future council or private housing, or other developments within the district.

She said the Borough District’s head gardener, who was a qualified horticulturist, would determine the appropriate species of trees and plants that would be suitable for each development. This would save the council thousands of euro having to prune trees, particularly in housing estates, as they did at present.

Above: District Mayor Siobhan Ambrose says it costs a lot of money to prune these trees

Cllr Pat English said the roots of trees could also cause problems that the council had to address.

District Engineer Eoin Powell said that he and the Borough District’s head gardener were already consulted and involved.

For council housing, any proposal would be forwarded to the district engineer in connection with the planning process, and the appropriate recommendations made.

The same applied to private housing developments, where the engineer would examine the plans with the head gardener.

Mr Powell also said there was a list of standard requirements and recommendations that had to be included on any landscape drawings, and these were sent to the person in charge of the development.

