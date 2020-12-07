Tipperary beetroot juice wins another prestigious award

Anne Marie Feighery from Fethard was the worthy winner of the Innovation in Agriculture and Food category at the recent Women and Ag awards held in association with FBD Insurance, with her Feighery’s Farm Beetroot Juice.

This prestigious award followed her success earlier this year in the Great Taste awards and the Blás na hÉireann awards, where the glowing red colour and delicious taste of the juice was recognised.

Anne Marie has also featured on the Ear to the Ground programme on RTÉ One and was interviewed on various radio programmes.

She is delighted to be the recipient of these major awards and becoming so quickly recognised in the food industry.

It is a great asset to Anne Marie that her father Billy and brothers Alan and William grow vegetables on the family farm in Kilcormac, Offaly.

She has successfully linked up with Con Trass of the Apple Farm near Cahir, using his fruit processing facility to press, blend and bottle her juice, which has a twelve-month shelf life.

The correct blend to produce this amazing drink is 70% beetroot and 30% apples.

Its multiple health benefits are said to include its ability to lower blood pressure naturally, boost energy levels and promote a healthy immune system with its Vitamin C and antioxidant levels. It is also a source of folic acid and protein.

Stockists are listed on www.feigherysfarm.ie with the option to purchase directly online.

Anne Marie says that Covid-19 has not been a hindrance to her product, as consumers are buying more locally-produced foods.

Out of 12,777 products and entries from over 106 countries at the Great Taste awards, Anne Marie anticipated her juice “might get a little bit lost among a host of more exotic flavours in the mix, compared to the humble beetroot”.

“It was the best surprise when I received a star,” she added.

A stamp of excellence by the UK Guild of Fine Food, this award values taste above all else.

“These accolades are so powerful for food producers like myself and give enhanced confidence to the consumer that they are buying a quality product,” she says.

Anne Marie remains on target to sell 30,000 bottles of Feighery’s Farm Beetroot Juice this year and is wished continued success.

For more news read Tipperary town is very much open for business this Christmas