Laurann O'Reilly: Eight top tips on your eye health...all you need to know!

We have seen a huge increase in the use of screens and devices over the past few years, however over the past few months during lockdown, our reliance on technology for work, education, communication, shopping and social media has risen dramatically.

In fact, the Digital in Ireland data report has found that the number of internet users in Ireland increased by 192,000 (+4.7%) between 2019 and 2020.

Unfortunately this constant exposure can have a massive impact our eye health, so it’s important to find ways to protect our eyesight and to understand that the health of our eyes is dependent on our overall health.



Here Grange’s Laurann O’Reilly, a qualified nutritionist and owner of Nutrition by Laurann provides us with some nutritional and lifestyle strategies which can help to protect and optimise your eye health.



Top Nutrition Tips

1. Vitamin A

It has many functions when it comes to maintaining eye health. Firstly, vitamin A is important for our eye’s light receptors (photoreceptors), helping us to maintain our night vision. It also keeps the eyes lubricated (preventing dry eye), protects our eyes from infections by reducing inflammation as well as keeping the cornea (the outside covering of our eye) clear. Sources: Animal based products are liver, egg yolks and milk, whilst plant based products contain carotenoids (beta carotene) found in carrots, sweet potato, spinach, kale and avocado Daily Requirement: Adult (18yrs +) 0.7mg/day for men and 0.6mg/day for women.

2. Vitamin C

A potent antioxidant, it can help to protect our eyes against oxygen damage. It also produces a protein called collagen which provides structure to the eye. In addition Vitamin C can help to promote blood supply to the eye, maintaining healthy blood vessels. Studies have found that vitamin C may also help to reduce the risk of cataracts a condition which can cause cloudy vision.

Sources: Oranges, citrus fruits, blueberries, broccoli, garlic and tomatoes. Daily Recommendation (for eye health): For adults (18yrs +) a minimum of 250mg/day and up to 2000mg/day.

3. Vitamin D

The anti-inflammatory properties of vitamin D help to prevent age related eye conditions. It has also shown a particular role in healing the cornea in the the case of injury or disease. Vitamin D also helps to prevent dry eye by promoting tear production.

Sources: Sunshine (major source), eggs, walnuts, brazil nuts, pumpkin seeds, fortified milk & dairy products, also available in supplement form in your local pharmacy or health store.

Daily Requirement: Adults (18yrs +) a minimum 400IU/Day and (65yrs+) a minimum of 600IU/Day in D3 form

4. Vitamin E

Another powerful antioxidant, helps to protect our cells from oxidative damage and may play a role in helping to reduce age related sight loss. Studies also have found that vitamin E, along with lutein and zeaxanthin (see below) may decrease the risk of cataracts.

Sources: Almonds, hazelnuts, sunflower seeds, sunflower oil, salmon, avocado, green leafy vegetables. Supplement form available in pharmacies and health stores. Daily Requirement: Adult (18yrs +) 4mg/day for men and 3mg/day for women

5. Zinc

Helps vitamin A travel to from the liver to the retina to produce melanin, a pigment which protects our eyes from UV light.

Sources: Turkey, seafood, beans, wholegrain foods, pumpkin seeds, dairy products and fortified cereals. Can also be taken in supplement form.

Daily Requirement: Adult (18yrs +) 5.5-9.5mg/day for men and 4-7mg/day for women

6. Selenium

Due to its antioxidant properties studies have found that selenium may help protect the lens of the eye and prevent age-related cataracts

Sources: Garlic, wholegrain foods, wheat germ, brazil nuts, sunflower seeds, mushrooms, beef, poultry and tuna. It can also be taken in supplement form (often combined with zinc) in pharmacies and health stores.

Daily Requirement: Adults (18+yrs) 40μg/day

7. Lutein & Zeaxanthin

Both are carotenoids, which give fruits and vegetables their yellow colour and have antioxidant properties. These are also found in the macula of the eye which is helps us clearly establish visual images such as the details of objects in front of us, faces and written text.

In addition to this, these carotenoids also help to protect our eyes by absorbing the harmful blue light such as that we get from excessive screen use.

Sources: Corn, broccoli, peas, avocados, eggs, spinach, kale, yellow and red peppers. Recommended Amount (for eye health): 6mg/day – These are also available in supplement form in your pharmacy and health store.

8. Omega 3 Fatty Acids (EPA & DHA)

Has numerous roles and benefits such as preventing dry eyes by increasing tear production, helping to improve the blood supply to the eyes, protecting cell membranes, improving retina function (sending, receiving and interpretation of light signals to the brain) and protecting our eyes from damaging light and inflammation.

Sources: Oily fish such as mackerel, tuna and salmon (opt for wild rather than farmed fish as it contains more omega 3), flaxseed, walnuts and chia seeds.

Recommended Amount: Aim for 2-3 portions of oily fish a week and you can also find this in supplement form in your local pharmacy or health store.



Lifestyle strategies - The Importance of Reducing Screen Time

- It Affects the Quality of Your Sleep – Blue light which emits from our screens and devices can confuse the body as daylight itself contains a lot of blue light, so constant exposure to screens can disrupt our body clock and quality of sleep.

- Increased dry eye/discomfort/ - This is often due to a lack of blinking, our normal blink rate is approximately of 15 times/minute and when focused on screens can reduce to 5 times per minute

- Blurred vision/Fatigue/Headaches/blurred vision – This can often be a result of poor lighting, glare or causes eye strain. If prolonged, it may be worth get your eyes tested to be safe. Tips: 1) Follow the ‘20-20-20 rule’ - After 20 minutes of focusing on a computer screen, take a break for at least 20 seconds and focus on something 20 feet away before resuming your work 2) Take artificial tear drops if you have persistent dry eye 3) Set night mode on your phone – Most smart phones have a night mode setting within which you can set your phones light to dim down at a specific time 4) Check in with your ophthalmologist if you are concerned.

Eye Health Boosting Recipe

Salmon & Kale Stir Fry

Ingredients:

2 Tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

2 Large salmon fillets

3 Cups of broccoli chopped

2 Carrots, peeled and chopped

2 Cloves of garlic, crushed

4 Cups of kale, chopped

2 Spring onions, chopped

6 Tablespoons of reduced salt soy sauce

1 ½ Tablespoons of honey

1 Teaspoon of ginger

Juice of ½ a lime

1 Teaspoon of black pepper

½ Lemon

Directions

1) Heat 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a pan on a medium heat, add the salmon (you can chop into bite sized pieces if you wish) and fry for 10 minutes and set aside

2) Heat the second tablespoon of olive oil, add the broccoli and carrot and fry for 5 minutes until softened, add the kale and spring onions and fry for another 10 minutes

3) Meanwhile, make the stir fry sauce by mixing the soy sauce, honey, garlic, ginger and lime juice in a bowl

4) Add the salmon, stir fry sauce and pepper to the vegetables and stir for a further 5 minutes

5) Serve on a bed of the wholegrain rice or rice noodles, squeeze the lemon over the salmon and enjoy

About Laurann: Laurann O’Reilly is qualified and experienced Nutritionist with a BSc. Degree in Human Nutrition from University of Nottingham and a Master’s in Public Health Nutrition from University College Dublin. She has over 10 years of experience including working community and clinical care, research, personalised nutrition consultations (dealing in healthy eating, weight loss, digestive health and sports nutrition), teaching and developing nutrition courses at FETEC level, nutrition education talks and workshops (corporate wellness, schools, sports teams, public and private talks), previous food manager of the Coeliac Society of Ireland and is part of the roll out team for the Healthy Ireland Smart Start health promotion programme for pre-schools.

For further information see www.nutritionbylaurann.ie or contact Laurann at info@nutritionby.laurann.ie