House set inside 'original kitchen garden and courtyard walls' on sale for almost €400,000

This is a unique property set inside the original kitchen garden and courtyard walls of the old Merton Hall estate, accessed via electric gates.

The entire property is situated on c.2.5 acres with the house constructed in the Kitchen garden on c.1.75 acres with the Courtyard housing the old Coach house on c. 0.75 acres.

The property itself is an energy efficient four-bedroom south facing home, measuring c.208sqm, in excellent condition with good spacious living accommodation.

Nestled into the back corner of the 3 meter stone wall is a 2 storey tower, which is easily accessed from the rear of the house.

The tower has panoramic views over the countryside and would make an ideal home office/studio.

