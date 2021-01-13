Man aged in his 80s killed in Tipperary road accident

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road accident near Bansha yesterday (Tuesday, January 12) that resulted in the death of a man aged in his 80s. in Co. Tipperary on Tuesday, 12th January 2021.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a single car collision on L4306, a local road near Bansha, a approximately 3.15pm yesterday.

The occupants of the car were seriously injured when their car left the road a struck a tree. The driver of the car, a man in his 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His passenger, a woman also in her 80s, was taken from the scene by ambulance to hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The deceased has been removed from the scene to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination will be arranged. The local coroner has been notified. The crash site was preserved for examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and the road was closed to traffic with local diversions put in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this collision to come forward and also to any road users with camera footage, including dash-cam footage, from the area at the time, to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station on (062) 80670, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.