IDA project at Clonmel site hailed as 'significant' development in Tipperary

The IDA’s commitment to deliver an advanced technology building in Clonmel has been hailed as a “really significant and positive” announcement.

A written commitment by the IDA in the context of the lands that it owns at Ballingarrane has been welcomed by Cllr Michael Murphy.

“The Tánaiste has announced the new IDA Short-Term Strategy 2021-2024, and it has a really welcome focus on regional development,” Cllr Murphy told a meeting of Tipperary County Council.

“That document states that the IDA intends to seek a partnership with the county council for the delivery of an advanced planning permit for an advanced technology building in Clonmel, which is a really positive and significant announcement,” he stated.

Above: Cllr Michael Murphy at the Ballingarrane site of the IDA's proposed advanced technology building in Clonmel, which he has hailed as a positive development

Council chief executive Joe McGrath said work has been ongoing in the background for some time.

“I want to assure members that work has already commenced and we are engaging with the IDA in relation to getting that through the planning process,” he said.

Mr MacGrath said the IDA strategy commits to 76 other investments in the region, and that the council will be promoting Tipperary for as many of those investments as possible.

“Not just in relation to Ballingarrane, but other sites as well. While the advanced technology building is a welcome development on the Ballingarrane site, we will continue to pitch for other developments on that site.

“We also have sites in Thurles, Nenagh and Roscrea, and there are private sites in Tipperary Town and other locations. We are going to try to get investment on those sites, whether through the IDA or Enterprise Ireland.

“It’s onwards and upwards from here,” Mr McGrath added.

The IDA states that its advanced technology building offers a ready-for-occupation, high specification, flexible and sustainable property solution.

It is suitable for high-value manufacturing and global business services to support the winning of investments from FDI (foreign direct investment) clients.

The news on Ballingarrane was welcomed by other councillors, including the Clonmel-based Cllrs Siobhán Ambrose and Pat English.

