Tipperary Transition Years Look into Law with The Bar of Ireland in new online model

The Bar of Ireland’s annual Look into Law TY programme for Transition Year students started earlier this week with a schedule of recorded webcasts and content aimed at giving TY students nationwide a first-hand look at the life of a barrister, and how the justice system works.

Now in its sixth year, the programme usually has a maximum of 100 participants (with a minimum of 20% of places reserved for students from DEIS schools) who attend a week-long of activities in Dublin.

But this year, because of the Covid-19 travel and social distancing restrictions, it will be run entirely online and over the course of five weeks.

The virtual and accessible nature of the programme has meant that this year will see a significant increase in participants, with some 10,000 students registered to participate from 320 schools across 26 counties in Ireland.

Over 50 of schools participating are DEIS schools. Tipperary schools are well-represented on the programme, with 14 schools and 479 students taking part. Of these, one is a DEIS school.

Each week a new pre-recorded module will be shared with teachers and students.

These will begin with an introductory Faces of the Bar, where a selection of barristers will share their career highlights and experience with students, along with talks delivered by the judiciary, the prison service and other justice agencies.

Ahead of launching the TY programme, the Bar of Ireland surveyed thousands of participating students on their views and opinions on varying areas such as education, freedom of movement and how Covid-19 has impacted on them.

The findings from the survey will be revealed during the Bar of Ireland’s Justice Week 2021 which runs from March 1-5, with a focus on the impact that the coronavirus has had on citizens’ rights and the administration of justice.

