Glass bridge in Clonmel's Old Bridge to reopen, as water levels drop

With water levels in the River Suir in Clonmel dropping overnight, the dry arch (glass) bridge at the Old Bridge will reopen this morning, once all its flood barriers are removed.

However flooding still remains on the Convent Road and it’s expected that it will be later today before it can be reopened.

With water levels in the river on course to continue dropping during the day, the Clonmel flood response plan is being deactivated.

Although no further flooding issues are anticipated, the situation will continue to be monitored by the Clonmel flood monitoring team.

For more news see Gardaí investigate vandalism at Clonmel Sportsfield and Faugheen church