Horse seized and tickets issued following sulky race in Tipperary near Clonmel
Several sulkies and vehicles involved in incident on Clonmel-Fethard Road
This horse was seized by gardaí when a sulky race between Clonmel and Lisronagh was intercepted today
At approximately 12 noon today Clonmel gardaí received a number of calls about a sulky race in progress between Lisronagh and Clonmel.
A number of garda units, including regular and roads policing attended, and intercepted several sulkies and vehicles travelling with them.
A number of tickets for travel outside 5k and various traffic offences were issued.
In addition a horse was seized from the owner when it was found to be unchipped and unlicensed.
For more news see Irish Water has project planned for Clonmel
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on