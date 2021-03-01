Tipperary Lotto winner makes contact with National Lottery to claim massive prize

A lucky Tipperary Lotto player will share a prize of €152,666 with a Dublin player after matching 5 numbers and the bonus in the main Lotto draw on Wednesday night (24th February).

Both players were just one number away from winning the midweek jackpot which was worth €5,062,488.

The two lucky ticket holders are set to claim €76,333 each after their Wednesday night wins.

The National Lottery has confirmed that the Tipperary winner has made contact and arrangements are now being made for the lucky winner to claim their prize.

The Tipperary winner purchased their Quick Pick ticket at the SuperValu in Poppyfields Retail Park in Clonmel on 23rd February.

Store owner Stuart Martin spoke of his delight at hearing the news: “We’re a large family run business with 45 members of staff and as soon as we heard the news, the excitement started to build around the shop. We have owned the store for the past six years so it’s lovely to hear that one of our customers has had a nice bit of luck. We wish them all the best and hope they really enjoy it!”

The Lotto numbers from Wednesday night’s draw (24th February) were: 02, 10, 12, 13, 38, 40 and the bonus number was: 17.

On the same night, a lucky online player in Co. Kildare scooped the Lotto Plus 2 top prize of €250,000. The ticket holder bought their winning Quick Pick ticket online at www.lottery.ie.

While there was no winner of Wednesday night’s €5,062,488 Lotto jackpot, there were more than 85,000 players who won prizes.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €5.8 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 33 years ago. In 2020 alone, €254 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.