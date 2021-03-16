Tipperary direct provision centre residents received International Women’s Day gifts
Good Hope Nawanko is pictured here with some of the lovely gifts.
Women living at Bridgewater House Direct Provision Centre located in the former Mercy Convent school complex in Carrick-on-Suir were treated to flowers and chocolates on International Women’s Day on Monday.
The Friends of Bridgewater House Group, which supports the centre’s residents, thank Aldi for sponsoring the chocolates and flowers.
