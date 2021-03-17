Free book tokens for Happy Meal fans in Tipperary from today

McDonald’s Ireland is offering World Book Day tokens with its new Happy Meal box as part of its continued commitment to promoting children’s literacy.

The €1.50 book token will be available in the new Happy Meal box from today, St Patrick’s Day until April 13, and will be eligible to spend in selected bookstores nationwide.

As a strong advocate of literacy promotion, McDonald’s aims to help children around the country discover the pleasure of reading and provide them with the opportunity to develop a love of books.

In 2020, nearly 280,000 books were given away to children all across Ireland as part of their Happy Meal campaigns.

Last year, McDonald’s also provided the option of children’s books with all its Happy Meals, allowing children the option to choose a book instead of a toy.

The most recent OECD Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) survey in 2018 found that reading performance decreased in Ireland in comparison with the previous survey in 2015.

With some school children still home-schooling as a result of Covid-19 restrictions, keeping children engaged with reading and improving their literacy skills is vitally important.

McDonald’s Ireland has also continued its support for the Society of St Vincent de Paul, donating 500 children’s books to St Vincent de Paul as part of their World Book Day celebrations.

This follows the donation of 2,000 books to the charity’s WordPower programme last year.

