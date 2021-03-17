Reminder to Tipperary schools about art competition entries deadline

Tipperary teachers in primary and second level schools, whose pupils take part in the annual Texaco Children’s Art Competition, are reminded that the closing date for receipt of entries this year is Wednesday, March 24.

Last year over 450 pupils from schools in County Tipperary submitted entries to the competition.

Now in its 67th year, the Texaco Children’s Art Competition is widely acknowledged as the longest running arts sponsorship in Ireland.

