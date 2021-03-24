Tipperary liver transplant student featured at national launch of organ donor awareness campaign

21-year-old liver transplant recipient, student Tomás Caffrey from Holycross, Tipperary featured in this week’s video online webinar launch of Organ Donor Awareness Week, which is organised by the Irish Kidney Association.

Tomás is a third year student in Hotel and Leisure Management at Athlone IT.

The list of public sites around the country that will be lit up in green for the duration of Organ Donor Awareness Week, which runs from March 27- April 3 includes the Town Hall and the civic offices (Tipperary County Council building) in Clonmel, the Carrick Municipal District offices and the Tipperary, Cahir and Cashel Municipal District building.

Also supporting the campaign is Antoinette Power, a mother of three young children from Carrick-on-Suir.

Her children are aged 5,7 and 10 and she developed kidney failure on her third pregnancy.

Antoinette was receiving hospital dialysis treatment through lockdown while trying to care for her young family and home school, but received a call for her life-changing kidney transplant last October.

