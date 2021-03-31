LATEST: Tipperary gardaí arrest man in connection with eight burglaries

Gardaí have arrested a man in relation to recent burglaries and criminal damage incidents in Tipperary.

On March 30, 2021 gardaí from the detective unit, drugs unit and regular unit in Clonmel carried out two searches under warrant in Tipperary.

The search operation related to eight burglaries and two criminal damage incidents in Clonmel on the night of March 21 and March 26, 2021.

A man, aged in his late teens, was arrested and detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.