'Freak accident': Two families left 'heartbroken' after farmer killed by bull in Limerick

Two families have been left "heartbroken" by the death of a Polish man on a county Limerick farm

It is understood the man, aged in his late 30s, was killed by a bull on a farm in Adare last Thursday.

Parish priest, Monsignor Daniel Neenan has been remembering the deceased during Easter Masses.

"Those who knew him said he was the loveliest man. The family he worked for treated him like a family member. They are a wonderful family. They are terribly upset.

"They are just heartbroken at what has happened - a freak accident. They are absolutely heartbroken and for his family back home in Poland," said Monsignor Neenan.

A garda spokesperson said gardaí attended the scene of a workplace accident in Adare on Thursday.

"A man, aged in his late 30s, received fatal injuries. The local coroner was notified and his body was removed to the mortuary in University Hospital Limerick. The Health and Safety Authority were notified," said the garda spokesperson.