REACTION: 'I don't feel male or female right now,' says Tipp jockey Rachael Blackmore
What an icon!
CREDIT: Racing TV
"I don't feel male or female right now. I don't feel human. This is just unbelievable," was Killenaule jockey Rachael Blackmore's reaction to becoming the first woman to win the Aintree Grand National on Saturday.
"It's unbelievable," she added.
Check out the videos below:
"It's unbelievable!"
Rachael Blackmore reacts to winning the Aintree Grand National.
What an icon she is. #GrandNational | #VMTVRacing pic.twitter.com/tAoWFc1KgK
"This is the Aintree Grand National & I cannot believe we have won."@rachaelblackmor - history-maker who reflects on a glorious success in the £750,000 Randox Grand National @AintreeRaces pic.twitter.com/8C7o54Sus8— Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 10, 2021
