REACTION: 'I don't feel male or female right now,' says Tipp jockey Rachael Blackmore

"I don't feel male or female right now. I don't feel human. This is just unbelievable," was Killenaule jockey Rachael Blackmore's reaction to becoming the first woman to win the Aintree Grand National on Saturday.

"It's unbelievable," she added.

Rachael Blackmore reacts to winning the Aintree Grand National.



What an icon she is. #GrandNational | #VMTVRacing pic.twitter.com/tAoWFc1KgK — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) April 10, 2021