REACTION: 'I don't feel male or female right now,' says Tipp jockey Rachael Blackmore

What an icon!

Reporter

Reporter:

Reporter

Email:

news@nationalist.ie

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

CREDIT: Racing TV

"I don't feel male or female right now. I don't feel human. This is just unbelievable," was Killenaule jockey Rachael Blackmore's reaction to becoming the first woman to win the Aintree Grand National on Saturday.

Read also: Sensational! Tipperary jockey Rachael Blackmore does it again by winning the Grand National

"It's unbelievable," she added.

Check out the videos below: 