Hundreds of jobs to go as Carphone Warehouse announces it is pulling out of Ireland

Carphone Warehouse has announced it is to close its business in Ireland, including all its stores and website.

The company employed almost 500 people in Ireland and has 69 standalone stores.

In a statement on its website, the company said the move was part of a broader transformation of its parent business Dixons Carphone.

"Customers are changing the way they buy mobile devices and connectivity, replacing their handsets less often and buying them separately or as part of more flexible bundles," it said.

“Although these changes in behaviour were anticipated, they were expected to occur over a longer period of time. However, the change in shopping behaviours has been accelerated by the pandemic.

“Carphone Warehouse Ireland colleagues have worked hard to make Carphone Warehouse Ireland a success and have been the driving force behind its well-earned reputation for excellent customer service and support. This difficult decision is no reflection on their commitment, dedication, and professionalism.

It continued: “We’ll continue to offer our Irish customers a market leading range of top branded mobile handsets and accessories through our Currys PC World stores and on Currys.ie.”

The statement also added: “Footfall in our Carphone Warehouse stores is down significantly, and we don’t expect many customers to sign new contracts with us during this time; our stores will therefore close immediately. We’ll continue to help our customers via our central customer support team and will also ask some colleagues to provide operational support over the coming days.”

As part of Dixons Carphone’s broader transformation, of one joined up and profitable business, it has made the difficult but necessary decision to close Carphone Warehouse in Ireland, in line with its decision to close all standalone Carphone Warehouse stores in the UK in 2020.