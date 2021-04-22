Covid-19 vaccination of people aged 65-69 began at Clonmel centre today

South Tipperary's mass Covid-19 vaccination centre at the Clonmel Park Hotel began vaccinating the general public aged between 65 and 69 today (Thursday, April 22).

It's one of five Covid 19 vaccination centres in the South East that are are in full operation this week.

Thousands of members of general public in 65-69 age group have registered since the last week’s launch of the HSE’s national portal (see: https://vaccine.hse.ie/).

Their vaccinations are being administered at facilities throughout the country, including in the South East at Centres in Carlow, Clonmel, Enniscorthy, Kilkenny and Waterford.

To date in 2021, the Covid 19 vaccine roll out in the South East has been concentrated on four cohorts: (1) Residents and staff in nursing homes and long stay residential care facilities; (2) Healthcare workers in the HSE and other entities; (3) Those over 70, via their GPs and (4) The medically vulnerable.

Some of the vaccination centres in the South East have been utilised for the administration of Covid-19 vaccines to healthcare workers and those in vulnerable groups. The roll out of the Covid-19 vaccine has now been extended to the general public, beginning with those in the 65-69 age group and to be followed by those in the 60-64 age group.

The HSE Vaccination Centres are of varying sizes, reflecting local population needs and the availability of appropriate facilities in particular locations.

The Clonmel vaccination centre has 10 booths and has the capacity to deliver up to 1,000 vaccinations a day.

All five centres in the South East have the capacity to open and operate seven days a week.

There's no charge for getting your Covid-19 vaccine. It's free. The HSE’s aim in offering Covid 19 vaccines to the population is to protect people and reduce the illness and deaths caused by this virus.

Three of the Vaccination Centres are organised by South East Community Healthcare.

Two of the Vaccination Centres are organised by the South/South West Hospital Group:

The Clonmel Park Hotel vaccination centre is run by the South/South West Hospital Group.

A demonstration video on the operation of a Vaccination Centre is available to watch on the HSE’s You Tube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=ODiHEzsJo3I

Please see also: https://www2.hse.ie/screening- and-vaccinations/covid-19- vaccine/getting-your-vaccine/ getting-your-vaccine.html

Proof of appointment will be required upon presentation at the Centres (i.e. text received in response to registration). Further detail in regard to the registration process available and queries in its respect may be discussed by contacting the HSE’s information and help line at lo-call (1850) 24 1850