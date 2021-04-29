Call for lifeguards to be reinstated on bathing areas along the River Suir

At last week’s monthly meeting of the Tipperary-Cashel-Cahir council, Cllr Andy Moloney has asked that the council reinstate the lifeguards at known bathing areas along the river.

The local councillor said that while swimming pools were closed and if the spell of fine weather prevails that people have taken to the rivers again and that life guards should be reinstated to the likes of the Sandy Bottom in Cahir which historically had a life guard.

The councillor had previously gotten assurance at two meetings for multi-lingual signage in the area to alert them to the dangers and the fact that there is not a life guard on duty and this had not been erected yet. This is needed at the end of the Viaduct walk and possible at the boat slip in the Inch Field.