The search is on for Tipperary's unsung heroes, people who go the extra mile

Tipperary-based MACE stores have teamed up with Ireland rugby player Johnny Sexton to offer people the opportunity to share in a prize-fund of €10,000 in a community initiative whereby customers and the public nominate their unsung hero.

MACE is challenging the people of Tipperary to nominate that special someone who goes the extra mile to make a difference, but in many cases do not get the recognition they deserve.

They want people to nominate their unsung hero, and to say which award they should win and why. There are five special individual awards with a prize of €1,000 for the most worthy hero in each category.

The individual award categories are charity, child and youth, environment; sports, health and well-being; and the MACE staff award.

The special overall MACE Community Award will single out someone from around Ireland who really goes over and above to give something back to their community.

Do you know someone who gives themselves selflessly to benefit a charity organisation or the environment? If so, then MACE want to hear from you.

Nominate that person by logging onto www.mace.ie/unsung-heroes and highlighting just why they deserve to be recognised as an unsung hero.

Each category winner will receive €1,000 while the overall special MACE Community Unsung Hero will receive an overall prize of €5,000.

The closing date for entries is May 31.