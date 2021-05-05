Open to a fixer-upper? Here's seven budget properties on the market for less than €75,000
Considering getting your first step on the property ladder, an investment, or simply on the lookout for a renovation project to sink your teeth into? Then one of these five properties may be of interest to you.
Click the Next > arrow above the photo or 'Next Story' below to go to the next property
First on our list is this four-bedroom bungalow in need of completion, located a short drive from Cloughjordan, Co Tipperary. Extending to approximately 172 sq. m and sitting on over an acre site, this property is going under the digital hammer this month with an AMV of €70,000. More information here.
