Roundabout request turned down for busy road junction in Clonmel

A roundabout would "never" be provided at the junction of Glenconnor Road and Western Road in Clonmel, District Engineer Eoin Powell stated at the monthly meeting of Clonmel Borough District.

He said there were five houses in the area that would have direct access to the roundabout and that would be a problem.

A number of detailed traffic surveys had been carried out and each had proved there would be "no capacity issue" at that location for at least ten years, until all the developments in the area were completed.

If a capacity issue did arise, traffic lights could be provided at the T-Junction.

But that would also present a problem because there would be five or six houses that couldn't see whether the lights were red or green, he stated.

Mr Powell was replying to a query from Cllr Pat English.

Noting that a new roundabout had been provided at the entrance to the HSE building on the Glenconnor Road, Cllr English wondered if a similar roundabout could be built at the Westren Road/Glenconnor Road junction.

For more news see No fines for dog fouling imposed in Tipperary