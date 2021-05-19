Tipperary students taking part in the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition primary science fair

The Primary Science Fair is taking place in classrooms across the country today, Wednesday.

For over 20 years, the Primary Science Fair has been a core component of the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE), allowing younger students to develop their interest in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) in a non-competitive environment, and encouraging them to become future participants in the exhibition.

Projects from 23 schools across Ireland will be showcased during the two-day event, which began yesterday, exploring exciting new ideas and fascinating topics in the areas of STEM.

Due to school closures earlier this year, the Primary Science Fair was postponed during the virtual BTYSTE exhibition in January.

One of the participating schools is Scoil Na Maighne, Tipperary.