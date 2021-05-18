HSE update on cyber-attack's impact on South Tipperary General Hospital services

The ongoing cyber-attack on the HSE’s IT system is causing significant challenges on South Tipperary General Hospital's ability to deliver normal services.

Services currently impacted include:

Services cancelled:

Outpatient Radiology procedures, General X-Rays, General Ultrasound, Gynaecology Ultrasounds and CTs are cancelled

Elective, Day Case Surgery and Endoscopy

Services operating:

The Emergency Department is operating as normal. However, patients may experience delays and long waits for non-urgent cases. All patients will be triaged acutely.

Cardiac Diagnostics, Physiotherapy, Dietetics and Podiatry outpatient appointments continue as normal.

Specialist nurse appointments continue as normal.

Paediatric inpatient services continue.

Maternity Services – antenatal clinics, booking appointments and anomaly scans continue. Any queries regarding maternity services please contact the following number: 0871670274

Laboratory Services – Emergency bloods only.

All patients attending the hospital are asked to bring your most recent appointment letter or any hospital documentation you may have at home.

All services are reviewed daily by hospital management. Patients who have had appointments cancelled will be contacted to reschedule when our systems resume.

Hospital management apologises for the inconvenience but wish to reassure the public that patients at South Tipperary General Hospital are receiving appropriate care.

Further status updates will be issued in due course.